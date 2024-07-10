Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000.

NASDAQ:BSCP remained flat at $20.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 808,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,318. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

