Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,363,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,615,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,292,543. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $500.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.98.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

