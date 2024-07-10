Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $52,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $314.39. 33,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $315.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

