Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $111.44. 2,029,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,937,127. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

