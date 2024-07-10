Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. 56,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

