Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 260.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. 1,877,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

