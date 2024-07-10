Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,481 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,481 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell University acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after purchasing an additional 732,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.62. 7,299,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,671. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
