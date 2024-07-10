Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,002 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.38. 17,865,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,944,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

