Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,532 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $16,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. 1,140,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,355. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.