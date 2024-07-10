Pulsar Group (LON:PULS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Pulsar Group (LON:PULS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Pulsar Group has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.15).

Pulsar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Software-as-a-Service products and services to consumer brands and blue-chip enterprises, marketing agencies, and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its solutions include Isentia, a media monitoring, intelligence, and insights solution platform; Pulsar, an audience intelligence and social listening platform; Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media; and ResponseSource, a network that connects journalists and influencers to the PR and communications industry.

