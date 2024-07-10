Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $4.07 Million in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 327,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1,532.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 308,881 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 92,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,559 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 241,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,878. The company has a market capitalization of $349.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,010.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

