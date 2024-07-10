Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $8.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,505.03 or 1.00006604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

