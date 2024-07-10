QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $164,904.96 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $164,904.96 and approximately $1,801.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,620.29 or 0.99972938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00068768 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198542 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,939.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.