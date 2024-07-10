Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.86. The stock had a trading volume of 343,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,171. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.69.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

