Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.18. 90,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 242,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RAPP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Rapport Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
