Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.18. 90,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 242,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAPP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

Insider Transactions at Rapport Therapeutics

About Rapport Therapeutics

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

