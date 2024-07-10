Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ally Financial (ALLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY):

7/8/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

7/1/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. 230,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,040,000 after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $62,869,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

