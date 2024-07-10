Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 3,149 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after acquiring an additional 306,613 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,196,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,912,000 after buying an additional 222,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. 5,224,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,756,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

