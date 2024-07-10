Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $9,357,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

