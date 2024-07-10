Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $1,716,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2,311.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.58. 1,190,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.