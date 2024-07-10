Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

DIAL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 30,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,657. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.