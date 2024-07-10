Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 27,495.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5,293.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after acquiring an additional 473,416 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,886. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.46. The firm has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.