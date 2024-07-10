Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $206,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 26,087,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,206,555. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

