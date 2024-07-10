Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

