Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $927,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.