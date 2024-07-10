Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter.

MGV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,709. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

