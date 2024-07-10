Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 364 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.6 %

URI traded up $16.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $643.78. The company had a trading volume of 424,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,044. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $656.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

