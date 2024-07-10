Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 96 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,148,000 after acquiring an additional 202,139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $7,743,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,155,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,563. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.42.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

