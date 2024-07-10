Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.32.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $444.02. The stock had a trading volume of 580,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

