Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after purchasing an additional 567,390 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 812.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,442,000 after buying an additional 496,745 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $27,326,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,946,840 shares in the company, valued at $108,845,890,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,849,587 shares of company stock valued at $983,194,872. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,187. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average is $165.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

