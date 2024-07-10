Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,774 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,137,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 763,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,097,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 450,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

