Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,733 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 709,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,825. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

