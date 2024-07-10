Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 401 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,352.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 163,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,736. The firm has a market cap of $392.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average is $159.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

