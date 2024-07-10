Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $212,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GSK by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,574. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.