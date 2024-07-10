Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $217.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.09.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $210.07. 148,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 255,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

