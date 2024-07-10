RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.