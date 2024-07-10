Reviewing Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -125.31% -48.30% -37.56% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Luokung Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $3.11 million 2.96 -$4.66 million ($1.14) -2.50 Luokung Technology $93.59 million 0.10 -$52.54 million N/A N/A

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luokung Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luokung Technology beats Blackboxstocks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Luokung Technology

(Get Free Report)

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing. The company also provides Luokung software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform, which offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data; HD Map, an infrastructural component in smart transportation, autonomous driving, and smart cities; and autonomous driving enabling services. Luokung Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.