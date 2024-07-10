RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,530 Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rumble by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rumble by 1,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,208,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,180,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,680. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 673,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,454. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

