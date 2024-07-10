Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$406.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Shares of RCH opened at C$38.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$37.39 and a 12 month high of C$48.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCH. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

