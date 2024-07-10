RiverPark Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 581.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $540,007.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,143.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $540,007.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,143.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,770 shares of company stock worth $20,023,161. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.53. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.



