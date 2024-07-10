RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Down 4.7 %

CAVA stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.24. 3,395,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 220.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $98.69.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $1,962,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.