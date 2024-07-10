RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 335 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.10. 43,395,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,458,211. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.25 billion, a PE ratio of 260.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

