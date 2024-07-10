RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.26. 867,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,607. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.97.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.