RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 333.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Saia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.00.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $21.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.51. 520,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

