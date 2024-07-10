RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,055,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.17. 514,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.54.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.