RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 2,171 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 360.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. 681,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

