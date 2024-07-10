RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 183 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.71. 441,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

