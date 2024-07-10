RiverPark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 361.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,675.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,275 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,855. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

