RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

PYPL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. 8,473,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,830,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

