RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MA traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.74. 1,608,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

