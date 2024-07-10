RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

MPWR stock traded up $8.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $854.68. 34,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $868.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,311 shares of company stock valued at $53,882,031. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

